Shafaqna English- As a report by beIN SPORTS, Gianluca Mancini scored the decisive goal in the Derby della Capitale as Roma secured a 1-0 victory over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

In a close match, Mancini’s goal in the 42nd minute was the deciding factor in the Rome derby, giving Daniele De Rossi his first victory as a coach.

Daichi Kamada managed to put the ball into the goal for Lazio, but he was offside as he received a pass from Matteo Guendouzi that split the defense.

Source: beIN SPORTS

