Into the abyss of poverty: The future of Pakistan’s economy

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Aslam Hashmi- The World Bank’s alarming forecast – predicting another million Pakistanis slipping into poverty – underscores the urgent need for immediate action. Even with a projected growth rate of 1.8 percent, which is modest at best, it is overshadowed by inflation soaring above 26 percent. This steep decline in purchasing power nullifies any potential gains from increased agricultural output, further exposing the most vulnerable to hardship.

The government stands on the edge of a looming economic crisis. The national economy, plagued by a severe slowdown, sluggish growth, rampant inflation, and an ever-expanding fiscal deficit, reflects a deep-rooted ailment. The desperate reliance on mounting external debt to meet existing obligations sets off a dangerous cycle, jeopardizing the future of forthcoming generations.

While subsidies, grants, and loans may seem beneficial in certain sectors, they impose a crippling burden on the national treasury. The World Bank provides a glimmer of hope by suggesting the potential for improved growth with the implementation of a new IMF program. However, the report’s harsh realities demand serious attention. The massive financial losses suffered by state-owned entities such as NHA, PIA, and Pakistan Steel Mills serve as a stark reminder of widespread inefficiencies within the government. Addressing these losses requires a comprehensive approach: radical restructuring of these entities, extensive reforms in the energy sector, rationalization of pension schemes, and a much-needed overhaul of the civil service.

Pakistan’s path to recovery necessitates a series of tough decisions. Effective management of imports and debt requires a focused strategy. Mere declarations and speculative targets hold little weight. What is imperative is a pragmatic approach grounded in sound economic principles. Stringent measures to reduce non-essential imports must be accompanied by a renewed emphasis on boosting exports and building essential foreign currency reserves.

The journey to economic revival calls for innovative measures, demanding sacrifices from all segments of society – the government, businesses, and individual citizens alike. The government must exhibit a clear vision for the future, coupled with a steadfast commitment to implementing necessary reforms. Businesses must prioritize long-term growth strategies over short-term gains. And while citizens may understandably be weary, they must grasp the gravity of the situation and lend support to measures that may initially seem challenging.

This moment is pivotal for Pakistan. With courageous leadership, a collective willingness to sacrifice, and a dedication to long-term economic well-being, the nation can emerge from this crisis stronger and more resilient. The era of procrastination has passed. The future prosperity of millions hinges on the decisions taken today. Let us choose wisely, for the sake of ourselves and the generations to come.

