Poll: Americans skipping meals to afford housing

Shafaqna English- A new survey has found that half of American homeowners and renters are struggling to afford their housing payments and the financial squeeze is so severe for many that over one in five skip meals to get by.

The survey, commissioned by Seattle-based real estate brokerage Redfin and released on Friday, showed that 50% of American homeowners and renters have had difficulties making their housing payments. Many respondents said they had to make sacrifices to cope with inflationary pressures. For instance, 22% reported that they had skipped meals, 21% sold some of their belongings, and a combined 37% either worked extra hours or took on additional jobs.

Sources: RT

www.shafaqna.com