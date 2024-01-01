UN’s Humanitarian Chief: Israeli brutal war in Gaza ‘betrayal of humanity’

Shafaqna English- Martin Griffiths called for a ‘collective determination that there be a reckoning for this betrayal of humanity’ as Gaza marks almost six months of war.

Israel’s brutal war in Gaza has escalated into a “betrayal of humanity”, the United Nations’ Humanitarian Chief said Saturday (06 Apr. 2024).

In a statement on the eve of the six-month anniversary of the war, Martin Griffiths, the outgoing under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief, called for a “collective determination that there be a reckoning for this betrayal of humanity.”

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com