Shortest sermon of Friday was given by Sheikh Mahmoud Al-Hasanat

Shafaqna English- The Shortest sermon of Friday was given by Palestinian Imam, Sheikh Mahmoud Al-Hasanat.

The Palestinian Imam, Sheikh Mahmoud Al-Hasanat in his shortest Friday sermon said the following: “If 30.000 martyrs, 70.000 injured & 2 million homeless Palestinian couldn’t wake up the Muslims, what impact will my words make? What more do I say and to whom? Straighten your rows, let’s pray.”

Palestinian preacher and writer is known for sharing his views on current topics and advocating for people.

Sources: Brecorder

