Reports: One Yemeni child dies every 10 minutes from hunger

Shafaqna English- One child dies every 10 minutes from hunger in Yemen, while 89% of internally displaced in Yemen are unable to meet their daily food need and more than 20 million people require humanitarian assistance, two reports revealed.

The Islamic Relief said that after nine years of conflict, malnutrition rates in Yemen are some of the highest ever recorded with more than 20.7 million people in need of humanitarian aid to survive and with a child dying every 10 minutes from hunger.

The organization said families in Yemen are facing ongoing armed conflict, displacement, disease and economic decline. It also noted malnutrition is spiraling in Yemen as people begin to feel the impact of recent cuts to humanitarian aid, leaving many families unable to afford essential food.

Sources: AAwsat

