Activists in Afghanistan under threat of Taliban’s political oppression

Shafaqna English- Contrary to all its commitments, the Taliban have announced overt hostility against political movements after undisclosed pressures and threats against civil and social activists.

Alongside revoking political parties’ activity permits, they have criminalized the use of party names in the country. In the latest incident, the Taliban sentenced two individuals to 15 years in prison in Kandahar province for their political activities.

Following extensive prohibitions against political movements, the Taliban’s Ministry of Justice has declared any activity under the guise of a party name “illegal”. This group, which has abolished the directorate responsible for political parties within the Ministry of Justice, has threatened that no one has the right to engage in political activities in Afghanistan henceforth.

Sources: Hasht-E Subh

www.shafaqna.com