Pope reiterates appeal for peace in Palestine

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis reiterates his appeal for peace in Palestine .

Pope Francis on Sunday invoked political leaders to pause and make efforts to mediate, to negotiate a path to peace.

Speaking during the Regina Coeli address, the Holy Father invited the faithful not to fail in continuing to pray for peace: “A just, lasting peace, especially for the tormented Ukraine and for Palestine .”

And reiterating his tireless appeal to those in power to do everything possible to stop ongoing conflicts, he prayed to the Risen Lord to enlighten and sustain those engaged in efforts to negotiate a political solution.

“May the spirit of the Risen Lord enlighten and sustain all those who work to decrease the tension, and encourage gestures that make negotiations possible,” he said.

And directing his appeal to political leaders he said: “May the Lord give the leaders the ability to pause a little to mediate, to negotiate.”

Source: Vatican News