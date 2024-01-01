English
Saudi Arabia’s traditional markets thrive as Eid Al-Fitr approaches

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s traditional markets thrive as Eid Al-Fitr approaches.
As the holy month of Ramadhan draws to a close, preparations for the Eid Al-Fitr holiday are underway with crowds gathering to buy clothing, sweets, and toys for the celebration.

Madawi Al-Blushi, an Eid shopper in Al-Owais traditional market in Riyadh, told Arab News: “Eid is a special time for our family; not just us but all Muslims around the world.

“For us, now, we are first shopping for important items like dresses and thobes for the Eid gathering. We will then shop for other items for children like gifts, toys, and candy.”

Sources: AL Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

