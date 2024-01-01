Health risks to Pakistani children

However, healthcare disparities persist, as evidenced by the fact that as recently as 1988, polio was endemic in approximately 125 countries, affecting over 350,000 children annually. This prompted the launch of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. By 2022, polio incidence had plummeted by 99%, preventing approximately 20 million cases and an estimated 1.5 million childhood deaths. Currently, the virus is only endemic in two countries, with Pakistan being one of them.

The victory over polio, along with the substantial reduction in deaths from communicable diseases, stands out as a success story amid the challenges of the past century. While disparities in wealth and safety have widened, improvements in health outcomes have, in most cases, narrowed these gaps. Notably, there is little discrepancy in average life expectancy between Europe and Asia, despite the latter being significantly less affluent.

However, there are exceptions to this trend. Despite improvements in healthcare outcomes in Pakistan over the years, progress has been slower compared to other countries. In 1975, the country had an average life expectancy of approximately 55.9 years, which has since risen to around 66.1 years as of 2021, indicating a decline in preventable deaths and an increase in life expectancy. Conversely, in 1975, the average life expectancy in India was only around 50.8 years, significantly lower than in Pakistan. However, by 2021, India had surpassed Pakistan with an average life expectancy of 67.24 years, even after accounting for the impact of COVID-19, as India’s average life expectancy had crossed the 70-year threshold in 2019.

Pakistan’s sluggish progress, trailing behind other nations, has been a defining characteristic in recent decades. In healthcare, this slow pace is largely attributed to insufficient investment. Experts argue that Pakistan needs to allocate approximately 6% of its GDP to healthcare, significantly higher than the current allocation of 1.4% of GDP. The consequence of inadequate investment is evident in poor healthcare infrastructure and outcomes.

Apart from polio, an estimated 7% of Pakistani children are not fully immunized against measles, there is a shortage of healthcare professionals, with just over one physician for every thousand people, and the under-five mortality rate remains high, with over 27 children dying before reaching their fifth birthday per 1000 births annually. With each passing World Health Day, the toll of lives lost due to inadequate healthcare continues to mount.

