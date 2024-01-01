Iran was crowned the champions of the AVC Beach Volleyball Tour Nuvali Open

Shafaqna English- Iran was crowned the champions of the “Smart” AVC Beach Tour Nuvali Open that took place in Santa Rosa, Philippines last Sunday, Tasnim reported.

Iran’s 11th seeds, Abbas Pourasgari and Alireza Aghajanighasab, defeated Thailand’s third seeds, Surin Jongklang and Dunwinit Kaewsai, with a score of 21-13, 21-17 in the final match.

The competition was arranged by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation under the leadership of Ramon Tats Suzara.

Team Melli was led by Iran’s ex-player Rahman Raoufi.

