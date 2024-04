Shafaqna English- Max Verstappen, driving for Red Bull Racing, emerged victorious at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, reported by Anadolu Ajansı.

Verstappen won the 53-lap race at Suzuka Circuit in the fourth round with a time of 1 hour, 54 minutes, and 23.566 seconds.

Sergio Perez, hailing from Mexico, finished 12.535 seconds behind his teammate, securing second place. Spain’s Carlos Sainz crossed the finish line in third place, trailing the leader by 20.866 seconds.

