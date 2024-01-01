English Premier League: Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool

Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, Manchester United and Liverpool ended their match with a 2-2 draw in the 32nd week of the English Premier League on Sunday.

Luis Diaz netted the first goal for Liverpool in the 23rd minute, with Bruno Fernandes equalizing with a fantastic long range strike in the 50th minute at Old Trafford.

Manchester United went ahead thanks to Kobbie Mainoo’s goal from close range in the 67th minute.

Mohamed Salah scored a penalty in the 84th minute to secure a 2-2 draw for The Reds.

