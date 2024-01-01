English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

English Premier League: Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool

0

Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, Manchester United and Liverpool ended their match with a 2-2 draw in the 32nd week of the English Premier League on Sunday.

Luis Diaz netted the first goal for Liverpool in the 23rd minute, with Bruno Fernandes equalizing with a fantastic long range strike in the 50th minute at Old Trafford.

Manchester United went ahead thanks to Kobbie Mainoo’s goal from close range in the 67th minute.

Mohamed Salah scored a penalty in the 84th minute to secure a 2-2 draw for The Reds.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

England: Manchester City’s De Bruyne reached his 100th goal for the club

rahman samadreza

England: Liverpool vs Sheffield United match paused to allow Muslim players to break their fast

nasibeh yazdani

ESPN: Man United beat Liverpool 4-3 to reach FA Cup semi-final

rahman samadreza

Draw for UEFA Europa League quarter-finals announced

rahman samadreza

UEFA Europa League: Liverpool 5-1 Sparta Praha

rahman samadreza

England: Liverpool Won EFL Cup by Defeating Chelsea

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.