ICJ begins hearings on Nicaragua’s claim Germany aiding Israel’s ‘genocide’

Shafaqna English- The International Court of Justice (ICJ) begins two days of hearings for Nicaragua’s case accusing Germany of facilitating genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The first day’s hearing opens at 10am local time (08:00 GMT) in The Hague, Netherlands.
Nicaragua argues that, by providing political, financial and military support to Israel and by defunding the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Germany is “facilitating the commission of genocide”.
In January, after a case brought by South Africa, the court ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide in its war on Gaza.

Source: AL Jazeera

