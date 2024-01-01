France24: Muslim representation in India’s parliament has dwindled

Shafaqna English- More than half the voters in the Indian city of Rampur are Muslim, but its member of parliament is a staunch supporter of Narendra Modi.

It is a situation repeated across Hindu-majority India, where many consider victory for Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in upcoming general elections a near certainty — and see Muslim candidates as a recipe for defeat at the ballot box.

While India’s 220 million Muslims make up a little under a fifth of its 1.4 billion population, Muslim representatives in parliament have almost halved to less than five percent since the 1970s.

Sources: France24

www.shafaqna.com