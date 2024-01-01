Saudi Arabia: Over 2.5 million attend completion of Quran recitation at Grand Mosque

Shafaqna English- Over 2.5 million worshippers gathered at the Grand Mosque participating in completing Qur’an recitation.

Since early morning the Grand Mosque has been filled to capacity, with Umrah performers continuously arriving in Mecca throughout the day.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, imam of Mecca’s Grand Mosque and head of the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, led the prayers, seeking forgiveness and salvation for all Muslims.

Sources: Arab news

www.shafaqna.com