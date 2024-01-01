Shafaqna English- The vision to construction of Pharmaceutical cities in Iraq is regarded as an ambitious project to achieve self-sufficiency to provide job opportunities.

According to Shafaqna, as the Iraqi government focuses on localizing the pharmaceutical industry in Iraq and limiting the importation of medicines from abroad, the Pharmaceutical Cities project stands out as a unique ambitious project to achieve self-sufficiency and provide job opportunities for pharmacists.

Reports revealed that the government has developed a plan to support the establishment of three pharmaceutical cities which stands out to be the first kind of attempt to localize more than 100 types of medicines as the first phase is to be launched in 2025.

In this context, the head of the Pharmacists Syndicate, Haider Fuad, revealed in an interview with Al-Ma’munah website, that “a delegation from the Pharmacists Syndicate visited the Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, and discussed the role of pharmacists in serving the Iraqi patient through services provided by pharmacists in the public and private health sector, as they expressed their desire to provide more service to the country and the Iraqi people in all sectors of the pharmaceutical profession.”

Source: Shafaqna Iraq

