Al-Abbas (AS) holy Shrine continues to offer Quranic lectures in Najaf

Shafaqna English- The Scientific Institution of the Holy Quran in Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine continues to offer Quranic lectures as part of its Ramadan programs in Najaf province.

The head of the recitation unit at the Institute in Najaf Al-Ashraf, Mr. Ahmad Al-Zamili, said in an interview that “the institute held a Quranic lecture in Al-Mashkhab district at Imam Al-Hassan Al-Mujtaba (AS) Mosque in the village of Imam Al-Hassan (peace be upon him); as part of the Ramadan seals program being held in five provinces.”

He added that “this Quranic activity comes in the context of the recitation unit’s plan in the blessed month of Ramadan to spread religious awareness and the Quranic culture alongside the pure family of the Prophet, and a great lecture was given by Sheikh Mahdi Qalandar al-Bayati.”

During the holy month of Ramadan, the institute launched 51 Quranic seals with the participation of more than 120 readers and Quranic teachers who come across all of Najaf provinces, From Diwaniyah, Wasit, Maysan and Basra.

Source: Shafaqna Iraq

