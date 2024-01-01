Why should we care about the Palestinian Cause?

Shafaqna English | by Haruna Djamanca- We, as human beings without religious interference, are obliged by our conscience and morale to support and defend the oppressed, because it’s within our interest to do so, whether we know it or not, and because it has a great advantage for us in this world and the hereafter.

However, someone might question the integrity of what has just been said, and ask why Should I care about the Palestinian cause or Issue since there are many injustices that are taking place around the world, and what difference would my sincerity or concern really make? And not to mention, we are living in two different worlds?

This Question can be answered in three aspects: Religiously, Economically, and Politically.

We as human beings usually are not concerned when something or an issue does not affect us directly.

Bu if we really reflect and have a little bit of information about the issue of Palestine we will certainly come to conclusions that the issue affects us one way or another.

From a religious point of view:

We as Muslims, are mandated by God Almighty and His Prophet to be united, fraternize, and form one unbreakable bridge.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him and his family) said,

“The believers are like a body, and if one part of it complains, the rest of the body will support it.” (1)

This hadith Indicates nothing but, the fact that we must defend each other and not accept injustice for ourselves or others, even if the other party does not subscribe to our religion.

For Allah is with the oppressed and not with the oppressor.

(1) Treasure of Laborers 765, 737

www.shafaqna.com