Afghan Girls demand schools-universities reopening as Eid-al-Fitr approaches

Shafaqna English- A number of girls, deprived of education in Afghanistan, are once again demanding their return to educational institutions on the eve of the Eid al-Fitr.

They said that being deprived of education also makes the celebration of Eid al-Fitr unpleasant for them.

Sanam, a 20-year-old who has been painting her dreams on paper since the closure of universities, is demanding that the doors of education be opened for girls.

She said that she often turns to painting to escape the stress and challenges that torment her mind, and occasionally she also draws her hopes on paper.

Sanam told TOLOnews: “It’s been one and a half years that we have been waiting for a second order; whatever decision they have, they should make it as soon as possible because this kind of situation has left girls in a dilemma as if we now do not know whether to continue or to completely give up.”

“For our Eid al-Fitr gift, we want Taliban to reopen the schools,” said Farzana, a student

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

