Shafaqna English- Iran’s national futsal team climbed one spot in the latest world futsal ranking, which was announced on Monday, Tasnim reported.

Team Melli reached the sixth position in the ranking with 1,597 points.

Brazil is at the top of the table with 1,856 points. Spain (1,734) and Portugal (1,733) are currently ranked second and third, respectively.

Iran has just secured second place in the Vietnam 2024 International futsal competition.

Source: Tasnim

www.shafaqna.com