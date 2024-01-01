English
2024 Paralympic Final Qualification: Iran defeated Germany

Shafaqna English- According to Mehr News agency, Iran’s women’s sitting volleyball team overcame Germany in the 2024 Paralympic Final Qualification Tournament held in Dali, China.

Iranian women’s sitting volleyball team emerged victorious in the fifth match on Monday, defeating Germany in straight sets (25-13, 26-24, 25-21) in the sporting event.

In past games, Iran beat Japan and Thailand but suffered defeats against China and Slovenia.

The competition features Iran, Germany, Japan, Mongolia, Slovenia, Thailand, and Ukraine as participants.

