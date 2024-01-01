English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

England’s Liverpool hosted Ramadan fast-breaking event

0

Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, Liverpool, an English Premier League club, organized a special Ramadan fast-breaking event on Sunday.

The Liverpool Foundation recently stated that the (Share Ramadan) event, a free community celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, is expected to host around 2,800 individuals from different communities in the Liverpool City Region.

A prayer gathering was held at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium on Sunday evening, followed by a fast-breaking meal.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudi Arabia: Over 2.5 million attend completion of Quran recitation at Grand Mosque

leila yazdani

Islamic Law on Zakat Al-Fitrah

asadian

English Premier League: Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool

rahman samadreza

Laws to make up the missed fasts before converting to Islam

asadian

Iraq hosts world’s largest Iftar for orphans

nafiseh yazdani

God’s Hospitality

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.