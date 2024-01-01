England’s Liverpool hosted Ramadan fast-breaking event

Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, Liverpool, an English Premier League club, organized a special Ramadan fast-breaking event on Sunday.

The Liverpool Foundation recently stated that the (Share Ramadan) event, a free community celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, is expected to host around 2,800 individuals from different communities in the Liverpool City Region.

A prayer gathering was held at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium on Sunday evening, followed by a fast-breaking meal.

Source: AA

