How Eld al-Fitr celebrated across the world?

Shafaqna English | AI & HI adopted content- Eid al-Fitr is celebrated in various ways around the world, but some common practices include:

1. Prayers: Muslims begin the day with special prayers at mosques or designated prayer grounds.

2. Charity: Zakat al-Fitr, a form of charity, is given to the needy before the Eid prayers to ensure everyone can partake in the festivities.

3. Feasting: Families come together to enjoy elaborate meals, often featuring traditional dishes.

4. Gift-giving: It’s customary to exchange gifts, especially new clothes, among family and friends.

5. Community events: Many communities organize fairs, carnivals, and other social gatherings to celebrate together.

6. Visiting relatives and friends: Eid is a time for visiting loved ones, reconnecting, and strengthening bonds within the community.

7. Decorations: Homes and mosques are often decorated with lights, banners, and other festive adornments.

These traditions may vary in different cultures and regions, but the spirit of joy, gratitude, and unity is universal.

Here are some examples of how Eid al-Fitr is celebrated in different countries:

Saudi Arabia: In Saudi Arabia, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with grandeur. Families gather for prayers at mosques, followed by feasting on traditional dishes like lamb, rice, and sweets. The streets are decorated, and there are often fireworks displays.

Pakistan: Eid in Pakistan starts with the morning prayer, after which families gather to share meals and exchange gifts. People often dress in new clothes, and it’s common for communities to organize charity events to help the less fortunate.

Indonesia: Eid al-Fitr, known locally as “Idul Fitri” or “Lebaran,” is one of the biggest celebrations in Indonesia. Families visit relatives’ graves, perform special prayers, and then enjoy a feast together. Traditional dishes like ketupat (rice cakes) and opor ayam (chicken curry) are commonly served.

Turkey: In Turkey, Eid is called “Şeker Bayramı,” meaning “Sugar Festival.” Families start the day with prayers and then visit relatives and friends, bringing gifts and sweets. Turkish delight and baklava are popular treats during this time.

United States: Muslim communities in the United States celebrate Eid al-Fitr with prayers at mosques, followed by communal gatherings where families share meals and exchange gifts. Some cities also host Eid festivals with food, music, and entertainment for all to enjoy.

These are just a few examples, and the celebrations can vary within each country based on cultural traditions and regional customs.

Featured image is created by Copilot designer.

Shafaqna English’s AI & HI adoption: Methods and motivations