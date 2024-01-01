Pew Survey: Eight-in-ten Muslim Americans say they fast

Pew Survey does not ask whether Muslims are fasting specifically for Ramadhan, which runs from early March through early April this year. However, a 2017 Center survey found that 80% of Muslims fast for Ramadan, making it a far more common practice than other Islamic traditions like praying five times a day (42%) or attending mosque weekly (43%).

The February survey includes people of all religious backgrounds. A bar chart showing that 1 in 5 Americans fast for religious reasons.

In the United States, 21% of adults overall say they fast for certain periods during holy times, according to a Pew Research Center survey from February. Muslim Americans are by far the most likely to say they fast for religious reasons, followed by Jewish Americans, Catholics and Black Protestants.