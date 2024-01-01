English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUS

Pew Survey: Eight-in-ten Muslim Americans say they fast

0
Shafaqna English- Eight-in-ten Muslim Americans say they fast, according to the February survey.
Pew Survey does not ask whether Muslims are fasting specifically for Ramadhan, which runs from early March through early April this year. However, a 2017 Center survey found that 80% of Muslims fast for Ramadan, making it a far more common practice than other Islamic traditions like praying five times a day (42%) or attending mosque weekly (43%).
The February survey includes people of all religious backgrounds. A bar chart showing that 1 in 5 Americans fast for religious reasons.
In the United States, 21% of adults overall say they fast for certain periods during holy times, according to a Pew Research Center survey from February. Muslim Americans are by far the most likely to say they fast for religious reasons, followed by Jewish Americans, Catholics and Black Protestants.

Sources: Pew Research

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Norway arms police due to threats against Muslims ahead of Eid al-Fitr

leila yazdani

God’s Mercy Through Fasting

parniani

Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy Shrine continues to offer Quranic lectures in Najaf Province

parniani

[Video] Ramadhan Dua (Day 29)

asadian

England: Liverpool FC Hosted Ramadhan Iftar

rahman samadreza

Mecca: Over 2.5 million attend completion of the Quran recitation at the Grand Mosque

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.