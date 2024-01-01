Pew Survey: Eight-in-ten Muslim Americans say they fast

Pew Survey does not ask whether Muslims are fasting specifically for Ramadhan, which runs from early March through early April this year. However, a 2017 Center survey found that 80% of Muslims fast for Ramadan, making it a far more common practice than other Islamic traditions like praying five times a day (42%) or attending mosque weekly (43%).
The February survey includes people of all religious backgrounds. A bar chart showing that 1 in 5 Americans fast for religious reasons.
In the United States, 21% of adults overall say they fast for certain periods during holy times, according to a Pew Research Center survey from February. Muslim Americans are by far the most likely to say they fast for religious reasons, followed by Jewish Americans, Catholics and Black Protestants.
In the United States, 21% of adults overall say they fast for certain periods during holy times, according to a Pew Research Center survey from February. Muslim Americans are by far the most likely to say they fast for religious reasons, followed by Jewish Americans, Catholics and Black Protestants.
Sources: Pew Research