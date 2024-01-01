Saudi Arabia: Jeddah shops gear up for Eid al-Fitr

Shafaqna English- As Eid Al-Fitr approaches, tailoring shops, chocolate stores and barber shops in Jeddah are doing brisk business as a large number of customers visit them ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.

Jeddah’s traditional marketplace for thobe — the traditional Saudi attire — in Al-Baghdadia is buzzing with activity as vendors and tailors cater to the surge in demand for custom-made clothing.

Men, along with their children, flock to tailor shops for new thobes, while some shops have almost reached the maximum number of orders that they can deliver before Eid holidays.

