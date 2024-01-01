English
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office announces Wednesday (10 April 2024) as Eid al-Fitr 1445 AH

Shafaqna English- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, with the issuance of an announcement has declared Wednesday (10th of April, 2024) as the first day of Shawwal, 1445 AH, and Eid al-Fitr in Iraq, the Middle East, Britain, the Scandinavian countries and Europe.

May this noble day be blessed for all Muslims and followers of Prophet Muhammad and Ahl-al Bayt (peace be upon them).

According to Shafaqna, the text of this announcement reads:

In the name of the Almighty

Shawwal Moon Crescent 1445

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 AD is the first day of Shawwal and Eid al-Fitr for the year 1445 AH in Iraq, the Middle East, United Kingdom, the Scandinavian countries and all Europe.

Eid prayer will be held at 10am in Dewan Al-Kafeel

120 Alperton Ln
Wembley HA0 1HD

The Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

