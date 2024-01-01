Shafaqna top news stories (9 April 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (9 April 2024) April 9, 2024 | 8:05 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 9 April 2024: Miscellaneous rulings on Zakat Al-Fitrah Saudi Arabia: Jeddah shops gear up for Eid al-Fitr Pew Survey: Eight-in-ten Muslim Americans say they fast Norway arms police due to threats against Muslims ahead of Eid al-Fitr Into the abyss of poverty: The future of Pakistan’s economy God’s Mercy Through Fasting The Quran graph: “They are a clothing for you and you are… Iraq: Vision to construct pharmaceutical cities Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy Shrine continues to offer Quranic lectures in Najaf Province [Video] Ramadhan Dua (Day 29)