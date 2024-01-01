English
Afghanistan: Unemployment depletes citizens’ purchasing power ahead of Eid al-Fitr

Shafaqna English- Ahead of Eid al-Fitr  in Afghanistan, many families find themselves without bread on their tables and facing severe unemployment that threatens their livelihoods.
Blistering poverty, along with political and economic crises, has pushed them to the brink of despair. For most, purchasing power has dwindled, with little sign of the joyous celebrations of past holidays. The Taliban’s inability to control food prices and their failure to provide social and welfare services have heightened desperation among the populace to meet basic needs.

Source:  Hasht-E Subh

