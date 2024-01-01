Taliban’s central bank banned online currency exchange activities in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– The Taliban’s central bank has stated that online currency exchange activities are prohibited in Afghanistan, and the bank has not issued any licenses for online currency exchange to any individual or company.

According to Shafaq Afghanistan’s News agency; The press office of the Taliban’s central bank said today (Tuesday, April 9th) in a newsletter that they have not issued any licenses for online currency exchange to any individual or company, and such activities are illegal.

The bank stated that online currency exchange activities in Afghanistan are prohibited.

The central bank has urged citizens to refrain from such transactions due to the risks, damages, and responsibilities associated with online currency exchange.

It also stated that the prohibition of online currency exchange is coordinated with Taliban’s investigative and security agencies, and individuals conducting such transactions will face legal consequences.

