English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

UN chief is heartbroken that many Muslims in Gaza-Sudan unable to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

0

Shafaqna English- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that his heart is “broken” as many Muslims in Gaza, Sudan and other places will not be able to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday because of conflict and hunger.

“Every year, I express my best wishes for Eid al-Fitr to the Muslim community around the world,” Guterres said in his Eid message on X.

“My heart is broken knowing that in Gaza, Sudan and many other places — because of conflict and hunger — so many Muslims will not be able to celebrate properly,” he added.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Photos]Iraq: Oases of green belt are prepared to receive Karbala families on days of Eid al-Fitr

leila yazdani

Over 60,000 Palestinians perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at Aqsa Mosque

leila yazdani

New Arab: Major spike in bias incidents-workplace hostility against Muslims in USA

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Unemployment depletes citizens’ purchasing power ahead of Eid Al-Fitr

leila yazdani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office announces Wednesday (10 April 2024) as Eid Al-Fitr 1445 AH

asadian

Seizing opportunity of night of Eid Al-Fitr

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.