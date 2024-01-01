UN chief is heartbroken that many Muslims in Gaza-Sudan unable to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Shafaqna English- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that his heart is “broken” as many Muslims in Gaza, Sudan and other places will not be able to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday because of conflict and hunger.

“Every year, I express my best wishes for Eid al-Fitr to the Muslim community around the world,” Guterres said in his Eid message on X.

“My heart is broken knowing that in Gaza, Sudan and many other places — because of conflict and hunger — so many Muslims will not be able to celebrate properly,” he added.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

