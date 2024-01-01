New Arab: Major spike in bias incidents-workplace hostility against Muslims in USA

Shafaqna English- Israel’s war on Gaza has sparked a major spike in recorded bias incidents and workplace hostility across the USA, according to civil rights advocates.



The Council on American-Islamic Relations, which has been tracking bias incidents against Muslims since the mid-1990s, has recorded more in 2023 than in any other year. Among the most high-profile cases was the 14 October fatal stabbing of Wadea al-Fayoume, a six-year-old Palestinian boy, by his family’s landlord near Chicago.

“It goes along at a pretty even clip, and then in October, it shoots through the roof,” Corey Saylor, research and advocacy director at CAIR, told The New Arab. “There’s no question in my mind, if the data doesn’t tell the story, when somebody comes in and when the team deals with it, almost all the cases have to do with Palestine.”

Sources: New Arab

