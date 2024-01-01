English
Over 60,000 Palestinians perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna English- Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshipers on Wednesday morning performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Aqsa Mosque despite the movement and entry restrictions imposed by the Israeli police.

According to the Islamic Awqaf Administration, over 60,000 worshipers flocked to the Mosque at dawn and in the early morning hours to observe the Eid prayer and khutba (sermon).

Many Palestinian citizens had to observe the Eid prayer and Khutba on roads and in spaces near the Aqsa Mosque.

