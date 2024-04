Shafaqna English-The oases of the southern green belt department at the Al-Abbas (AS)’s holy shrine are preparing to receive Karbala families and visitors on the days of Eid al-Fitr.

The project contains (24) green oases that welcome visitors, and includes many tourist and recreational facilities and special places to rest, as well as its spring atmosphere.

Sources: Al Kafeel

