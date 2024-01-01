English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeaturedOther News

[Photos] Russia:180,000 Muslims in Moscow perform Eid al-Fitr prayers

0

Shafaqna English-This year 180,000 worshippers perform Eid al-Fitr prayers in Moscow, a figure below half of last year’s number.

Muslims pray outside Moscow’s Cathedral Mosque during a celebration of Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadhan.

Moscow concert attack shadows of Eid al-Fitr in Russia

Muslims in Moscow marked the end of Ramadan with scaled-down celebrations on Wednesday, with the holiday overshadowed by the fallout from a deadly attack last month on a concert hall.

In previous years huge crowds — Russian Muslims and migrants from Central Asia — gathered around the Moscow Cathedral Mosque in the Prospekt Mira district for Eid al-Fitr, the end of the Ramadan fasting month.

This year, turnout was way down and police had cordoned off areas, AFP journalists saw.

Putin extends greetings to Russia’s Muslims on Eid al-Fitr

Muslim organizations make a major contribution to improving social cohesion and interethnic harmony in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message of greetings on Eid al-Fitr.

“Muslim organizations make a creative contribution to the life in the country, and the implementation of popular patriotic, educational and charitable initiatives as they maintain fruitful cooperation with government and public agencies and pay priority attention to the education of the younger generation.

 

Sources: Moscow Times, Alarabiya, TASS

 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Photos]Iraq: Oases of green belt are prepared to receive Karbala families on days of Eid al-Fitr

leila yazdani

Over 60,000 Palestinians perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at Aqsa Mosque

leila yazdani

UN chief is heartbroken that many Muslims in Gaza-Sudan unable to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Unemployment depletes citizens’ purchasing power ahead of Eid Al-Fitr

leila yazdani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office announces Wednesday (10 April 2024) as Eid Al-Fitr 1445 AH

asadian

Seizing opportunity of night of Eid Al-Fitr

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.