Report: Around 17.7 million people in Germany facing risk of poverty

Shafaqna English-  Around 17.7 million people, or 21.2% of Germany’s total population faced the imminent danger of poverty in 2023, according to a report published by the Federal Statistical Office.

That is slightly up from 2022, when around 17.5 million people, or 21.1% of the population were at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

A person is considered to be at risk of poverty or social exclusion in the EU, if at least one of the following three conditions applies: their income is below the at-risk-of-poverty line, their household is affected by severe material and social deprivation, or they live in a household with very low labor force participation.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

