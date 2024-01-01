Sudan: Over 10 million children in active warzone

Shafaqna English- Over 10 million children in Sudan have been in an active warzone , according to a new report.

In a report published on Wednesday, the United Kingdom-based charity, Save The Children, said that half of Sudan’s children are currently or have been within five kilometres of the front lines of the fighting, leaving them vulnerable to “gunfire, shelling, air strikes and other violence”.

The organisation worked with the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) on the report, which shows a 60 percent increase in the number of children exposed to violence from the first month of the conflict.

Sudan’s political standoff between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo, broke into open conflict in April 2023.

The new joint analysis showed that since fighting erupted in the capital, Khartoum, on April 15, 2023, more than 10 million children have been exposed to battles, bombings, mortar and missile strikes, as well as direct attacks on civilians.

“These findings show how dangerously close to death and injury so many children in Sudan have been over the past year of war,” said Dr Arif Noor, the group’s head in Sudan. “The situation has reached boiling point.”

Source: Al Jazeera