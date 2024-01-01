Sydney: Lakemba mosque choose not to invite politicians to Eid prayer

Shafaqna English- The Lakemba Mosque in Sydney has chosen not to invite any politicians to its Eid prayer this year.

Thousands of Muslims have gathered at the Mosque for the morning Eid prayer, and there’s not a single politician in sight.It’s not because they couldn’t make it. It’s because they weren’t invited.

Lakemba Mosque is one of Australia’s biggest and typically on the first day of Eid, when Muslims gather for the morning prayer after a month of fasting in Ramadan, you’d spot the PM, the NSW premier, MPs, council members and an array of special guests.

But the mosque chose not to invite any politicians this year, citing growing concerns among the Muslim community about how the government is responding to the war in Gaza.