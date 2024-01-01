Shafaqna top news stories (10 April 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (10 April 2024) April 10, 2024 | 11:55 PMApril 11, 2024 | 7:44 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 10 April 2024: Sudan:Over 10 million children in active warzone Islamic laws on Alms Tax: Distribution of Zakat Al-Fitrah [Shafaqna Exclusive Photos] Visibility of Shawwal’s Crescent at observatory of Imam Ali… [Photos] Russia:180,000 Muslims in Moscow perform Eid al-Fitr prayers [Photos]Iraq: Oases of green belt are prepared to receive Karbala families on… Over 60,000 Palestinians perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at Aqsa Mosque New Arab: Major spike in bias incidents-workplace hostility against Muslims in USA UN chief is heartbroken that many Muslims in Gaza-Sudan unable to celebrate… How Eld al-Fitr celebrated across the world?