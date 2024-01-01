Minnesota: Increase in people converting to Islam since Gaza war

Shafaqna English Muslim community leaders in Minnesota said that they’ve noticed an increase in people converting to Islam over the last six months to a year.

While the number of people converting to Islam in Minnesota is not officially tracked, mosques and local organizations have been keeping a rough count, and partly attribute it to people learning about Islam because of the humanitarian crisis Muslims face in Gaza.

“We noticed a lot more convert to Islam in the last five to six months,” said Anab Ibrahim, a community leader at Masjid Al-Ihsan. “A lot of people learned about Islam at the start of the genocide on the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

Anab said that in previous years, one to three people converted at Masjid Al Ihsan every six months or so. She’s noticed that in the past six months, one to two people convert, or take the shahada, every week after Friday prayers at the mosque.

Makram El-Amin, an imam at Masjid An-Nur in north Minneapolis, has also seen a steady increase of people converting at his mosque, particularly in the last month.

Fifty to 60 people have converted to Islam at Masjid An-Nur since Ramadan in 2023, –Amin said, adding that the number has at least doubled from previous years.

Source: sahanjournal.com