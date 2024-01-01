English
The glorious Eid al-Fitr prayer was held at Islamic Center of England

SHAFAQNA- Eid al-Fitr prayer was held in London today with the presence of more than a thousand Muslims from different nationalities under the leadership of Hojat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Seyyed Hashim Mousavi at the Islamic Center of England.

This religious duty, which was held on two occasions today, Wednesday, April 10th, 2024, on a working day due to wide acceptance, a large number of worshipers offered their prayers in tight and connected processions in the corridors and courtyard in front of the Islamic Center of England.

 

Source: Shafaqna Persian

