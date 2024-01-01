More than a Million Passengers Transported via High-Speed Train “Haramain” in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabian Railway Company has announced the transportation of more than a million passengers via the high-speed Haramain train during the month of Ramadan.

According to Al Khaleej Online, the number of transported passengers during this Ramadan has witnessed a 22% increase compared to the same period last year.

In a statement by the Saudi Railway Company “SAR”, it was mentioned that this number of passengers were transported through 2845 trips with the Haramain high-speed train connecting Mecca to Medina.

The number of trips conducted this year has also seen a 12% increase compared to the same period last year.

According to the statement by the Saudi Railway Company, the increase in the capacity of the Haramain high-speed train was one of the most important operational plans for this season.

Source: Shafaqna Persian