Shafaqna English- Footage on social media showed the demonstration, in which dozens of Christian protesters were seen chanting ‘Senate can’t eat until Gaza eats!’

Singing ‘Palestine will be free’, members of Christians for a Free Palestine disrupted lunch service at the Senate cafeteria in Washington DC on Tuesday to protest Israel’s war on Gaza. Dozens were arrested and escorted out of the building by police, though the group later said all had been released.

Sources: AL Jazeera

