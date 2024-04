Shafaqna English- The Israeli army has imposed a comprehensive closure of the town of Jayyus, just east of the city of Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank, preventing its Palestinian residents from leaving their homes and walking around its streets.

The draconian measures, which coincided with the end of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr. As Palestinians stayed trapped indoors, Israeli soldiers closed entrances to the town by erecting barriers.

Sources: Middle East Eye

