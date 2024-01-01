Greece reopens historic Mosque after century for Eid Al-Fitr Prayer

Shafaqna English- Greece on Wednesday reopened an historic mosque in the northern city of Thessaloniki for the first time in over a century for Eid Al-Fitr prayers.

Around 100 people attended prayers at the Yeni Mosque, last used in this capacity in the early 1920s, before a war between Greece and Turkey led to a population exchange that whittled away the city’s Muslim population.

“We are fortunate that it opened for us,” said Ismael Bedredin, a 66-year-old retired furniture maker.

Sources:The Star

www.shafaqna.com