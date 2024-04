Shafaqna English- Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema took to X on Wednesday to wish their followers a happy Eid Al-Fitr.

The Saudi Pro League giants extended their best wishes to followers in Saudi Arabia and across the world on the evening of the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, a celebration that started on Wednesday and ends on Friday.

“Eid Mubarak! Wishing you all joy, peace and happiness on this special day,” wrote Ronaldo on X as he posted a picture of himself in a white top.

Sources: Arab News

