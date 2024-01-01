English
Sweden: Equality Ombudsman rules against airline that fired Muslim woman for wearing headscarf

Shafaqna English-  Sweden’s Equality Ombudsman ruled in favor of a Muslim woman who complained that she faced discrimination for wearing a headscarf.

“An airline company that does not allow religious symbols and implements a uniform dress code policy dismissed a woman without employing her for wearing a headscarf, even though her job application was accepted, which is discrimination,” Lars Arrhenius said in a statement.

“Equality in the labor market and freedom of religion should not conflict with the interests of the employer. However, in such a balance, freedom of religion should prevail,” he added.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

