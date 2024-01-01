UN calls for immediate ceasefire in Sudan

Shafaqna English-Sudan’s warring parties must commit to an immediate ceasefire, end attacks on civilians , the United Nations Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for the Sudan said.

The Sudanese people have had enough of the devastating conflict raging inside the country, UN investigators have said as the fighting rolls on into a second year.

Sudan’s warring parties must commit to an immediate ceasefire, end attacks on civilians and ensure unimpeded access to humanitarian aid, the United Nations Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for the Sudan insisted.

“It’s beyond time for this devastating war to stop,” Mohammed Chande Othman, the mission’s chair said on Thursday.

“The Sudanese people have endured enough. The warring parties must find a path for peace and respect for human rights.”

Othman, a former chief justice of Tanzania, said the Sudanese army and the paramilitaries had shown little regard for protecting civilians, and the mission was investigating reports of repeated attacks on non-combatants, schools and hospitals.

Source: TRTWORLD