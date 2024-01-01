English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

UN: Over 243 million children in Asia at risk from heatwaves

0

Shafaqna English- The UNICEF data showed over 243 million children across the Pacific and East Asia were estimated to be affected by heatwaves, putting them at risk of heat-related illnesses and death.

Massive heatwaves across East Asia and the Pacific could place millions of children at risk, the UN warned Thursday, calling for action to protect vulnerable people from the soaring temperatures.

Global monitors have warned that 2024 is shaping up to be the hottest year on record, marked by climate extremes and rising greenhouse gas emissions.

Sources: Gulf Times

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraqi News: Schools suffer from severe mismanagement

leila yazdani

UNICEF: Acute malnutrition has doubled in one month in north of Gaza

leila yazdani

Al-Jazeera: Children work as street sellers in Gaza

leila yazdani

UN’s agencies: 90% of children under 5 in Gaza are affected by infectious diseases

nasibeh yazdani

UNICEF: Over million Gazan children in need of mental health support

nasibeh yazdani

UNICEF: 20,000 babies born in Gaza war while 135,000 minors at “high risk” of malnutrition

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.