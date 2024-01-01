UNSC members fail to reach ‘consensus’ on Palestine full UN membership

Shafaqna English- Members of the UN Security Council failed to reach a consensus Thursday on a bid by Palestine for full UN membership.

Palestine, which has had observer status at the world body since 2012, has lobbied for years to gain full membership, which would amount to recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Any request to become a UN member state must first pass through the Security Council, where “Israel’s” ally the United States wields a veto, and then be endorsed by the General Assembly.

Amid the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, Palestine revived a 2011 UN membership application last week, prompting the Security Council to launch a formal review process, which included the committee that failed to reach consensus and was composed of the council’s member states.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

